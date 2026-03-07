(C)Getty Images
Neymar 'SUED' by former chef over 16-HOUR shifts & alleged injuries while preparing food
Allegations of gruelling 16-hour shifts
According to a report from Brazilian outlet Metropoles, which claims to have seen the court documents, the chef was tasked with feeding not only the player but also an entourage of up to 150 friends and associates on a daily basis. This massive workload allegedly forced her into 16-hour shifts, stretching well beyond the hours she originally agreed to when she first took the position at one of the player's luxury villas in Rio de Janeiro.
While her initial contract stipulated that she would work from 7am to 5pm Monday to Thursday, and 7am to 4pm on Fridays, she alleges that the reality was far more demanding. The chef has reportedly claimed that she often worked until 11pm or midnight, and on weekends, also noting that she was frequently forced to work through her legally mandated lunch hour to meet the needs of the household.
Health issues and physical injuries
The intense physical demands of the role have reportedly left the worker with significant health problems. The lawsuit details how the requirement to carry meat portions weighing 10kg, alongside the constant loading and unloading of heavy supermarket bags during her protracted workdays, took a severe toll on her body while she was in the superstar's employment.
Standing for such extended periods without proper breaks led to documented medical issues, with the worker said to have suffered back problems and hip inflammation as a direct result of her duties. These physical complaints form a core part of her legal argument as she seeks a substantial pay-out to cover the damages incurred during her time at the Rio de Janeiro estate.
Financial compensation and legal targets
The legal documents also highlight a failure to provide the legally required rest periods for staff. The chef's legal team noted: "The claimant did not regularly enjoy a lunch break. Throughout the entire employment contract, the plaintiff was required by the defendant to clock in for the lunch break, even though she remained actively working during that period."
The chef, who earned approximately £1,065 per month, is now seeking a total of £37,544 in compensation. This figure is intended to cover severance pay, fines, unpaid overtime, medical expenses for the injuries sustained, and damages for the lack of mandated breaks during her employment at the Mangaratiba mansion.
Neymar remains silent amid World Cup push
Despite the serious nature of the allegations regarding labour conditions at his residence, the Brazil international, who is currently working towards a spot in Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad, has declined to comment on the matter when approached by local media.
