AFP
Neymar sends emotional message to 'little brother' Rodrygo after ACL injury blow rules Brazil team-mate out of 2026 World Cup
Real Madrid confirm devastating diagnosis
The severity of the situation became clear on Tuesday morning when Los Blancos released a formal medical report following extensive testing. The club's statement confirmed the worst-case scenario for the 25-year-old attacker: "After the tests carried out today on our player Rodrygo by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and a rupture of the external meniscus of the right leg." The injury occurred just 11 minutes after his introduction as a substitute in the 55th minute of the Getafe game, marking a tragic end to his domestic campaign.
Rodrygo, who had recently struggled with tendonitis, was visibly distraught when his knee buckled during a trademark feint on the wing. Despite the intense pain, he managed to see out the match, but the subsequent scans revealed a long road to recovery that typically spans between seven and nine months. This timeframe effectively ends any hope of him representing Brazil on the world stage this summer, leaving a significant void in the national team's attacking setup just as they prepare for the global showpiece.
Neymar sends heartfelt support to his 'heir'
Taking to social media to support his "little brother," Neymar expressed his profound sadness at the news, drawing on his own past experiences with long-term injury rehabilitation. Writing on Instagram, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man said: "Today is one of the saddest days for me. When I found out about the injury, it all flashed before my eyes. All the suffering, all the anguish, and the fear of going through this injury! My number 10, my boy, my heir (as I call you), I only ask you one thing... 'take care of your head' now is the time to surround yourself with everyone you love… And as you said, you didn't deserve to go through this right now, but who are we to doubt God's plans. Little brother … STRENGTH, I'm sure you'll come back flying. I love you. In the same way you supported me, I'll be here for you!"
Rodrygo specifically replied to Neymar's post, saying: "Thank you, my idol! Very difficult, but God knows all things. I’ll be on the sidelines cheering for you all, as always! I love you."
Rodrygo opens up on World Cup heartbreak
Rodrygo himself did not hide his emotions, sharing his grief with fans across the globe. In a poignant update, the Real Madrid star admitted that this was the very scenario he had feared most in his career. Rodrygo wrote on his Instagram: "One of the worst days of my life, how much I always feared this injury… maybe life has been a little cruel to me lately… I don’t know if I deserve this, but what can I complain about? How many wonderful things have I experienced that I also didn’t deserve. A major obstacle has arisen in my life, in my career, preventing me from doing what I love most for a while. I am out for the rest of the season with my club and out of the World Cup with my country, a dream that everyone knows how much it means to me. All I can do is be strong as always, which is nothing new."
Despite the crushing disappointment of missing the World Cup, the forward remained grateful for the outpouring of support from his peers and supporters. Addressing the messages he received, Rodrygo added: "Thank you all for your prayers, messages and affection! You are all very important to me. Even though this is a very difficult time, I promise not to stop here. I believe I still have many incredible things to experience and bring joy to everyone who trusts me. It's just a see you soon."
- Getty Images Sport
Arbeloa and Ancelotti face tactical crises
The repercussions of this injury are felt as much in the dugout as they are on the pitch. Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa is now facing a selection nightmare as his side enters the business end of the season. With Kylian Mbappe already sidelined and Franco Mastantuono facing a suspension, the loss of Rodrygo leaves the Spanish giants with only Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia as their primary attacking options for the upcoming fixture against Celta Vigo. The timing is particularly poor as Madrid attempt to hunt down rivals Barcelona at the top of the table. For the Brazilian national team, Carlo Ancelotti must now navigate a World Cup without one of his most reliable offensive forces. The Selecao have often relied on the chemistry between Neymar, Rodrygo, and Vinicius, but the squad will now have to find a new balance in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Advertisement