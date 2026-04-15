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Neymar responds to MLS transfer rumours after latest frustrating outing for Santos
MLS giants circling for Brazil superstar
Rumours regarding Neymar’s future have intensified following reports that FC Cincinnati are eager to bring the 34-year-old to the United States. It is understood that the forward’s father is already preparing for a high-stakes meeting with MLS representatives to discuss a deal that could see the former Barcelona and PSG star move stateside following the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.
The veteran attacker returned to his boyhood club Santos in January 2025 and has remained productive, recording 15 goals and seven assists in 38 appearances. However, with his current contract set to expire in December, the prospect of a new challenge in North America is beginning to loom large over his second stint with the Brazilian Serie A outfit.
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Neymar breaks silence on future
Confronted in the mixed zone after Santos' frustrating draw with Recoleta, Neymar was asked directly about the possibility of leaving Santos during the next transfer window. "I don't know," Neymar replied. "Honestly, I don't know. I have a contract with Santos until the end of the year and I intend to fulfill it."
Tensions boil over at Vila Belmiro
The atmosphere at the Vila Belmiro turned toxic on Tuesday night as Neymar was involved in a heated confrontation with a supporter who accused him of being "spoiled." The Brazil international, who scored his side's opening goal, did not take the insult lightly, firing back at the heckler by mocking their physical appearance and defending his work ethic on the pitch. He later said regarding the heated exchange: "I only complained, I didn't argue, I retorted to the fan about the way he spoke to me. I understand fans who criticize our game, but when it becomes personal, when he attacks in a different way, I can't accept it."
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A season at the crossroads
With his contract winding down and interest from the United States looming, Neymar’s immediate priority is maintaining fitness for his potential fourth World Cup appearance this summer. The playmaker has recently undergone a follow-up knee procedure to ensure he is at his peak for Brazil's campaign in North America, which may serve as a shop window for his potential move to MLS. Before any international duties, Santos must navigate a difficult run of fixtures, starting with a home clash against Fluminense.