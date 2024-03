'My brother!' - Neymar joined by Patrice Evra in unusual grid link-up at Bahrain Grand Prix as Man Utd legend ushers in new F1 season in bold all-pink suit NeymarAl HilalManchester United

Patrice Evra, in a bold all-pink suit, met up with Neymar on the grid at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday as the Formula 1 season gets underway.