'I'm not going to accept these lies!' - Neymar furiously denies 'malicious' Santos dressing room claims after two-goal display vs Chapecoense

Brazilian icon Neymar has moved quickly to shut down reports of a internal crisis at Santos following his side's dramatic 2-2 draw with Chapecoense. Despite his heroics on the pitch, where he netted twice to salvage a point, the veteran forward found himself at the centre of a storm regarding his conduct behind the scenes. Reports suggested that Neymar sparked a dressing-room bust-up by insulting both Ananias and Bontempo.

Addressing the rumors directly via Instagram Story, Neymar insisted the narrative was false, saying: "What's up, everyone? Hope you're all having a good Sunday. It's obviously not the Sunday we wanted, but that's life. We have to keep our heads high and keep working.

"Now, I've been seeing reports that I tore into the younger players in the dressing room, which is a complete lie. Whoever is pushing that narrative, please stop. Don't do it. Don't lie."