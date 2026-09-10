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Neymar's childhood friend is BACK! Santos sign former Barcelona and Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho after Brazilian icon's latest injury
A reunion at the Vila Belmiro
In a move that has captured the imagination of Brazilian football fans, Santos have officially secured the services of Coutinho. The 34-year-old attacking midfielder joins the iconic club as a free agent, marking a return to one of Brazil’s historic giants as they navigate a turbulent domestic campaign.
The deal, which brings the former Premier League star back to the forefront of South American football, is strategically timed to address a massive void in the squad’s creative engine room.
The catalyst for this high-profile transfer was the unfortunate news surrounding Neymar. The former Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona superstar, who returned to Santos in a bid to restore the club to its former glory, recently sustained a grade 2B muscle injury to the rectus femoris in his right thigh. With Neymar unavailable for a crucial stretch of the season, the club acted swiftly to bring in his childhood friend, ensuring that the team remains competitive in the top flight. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed a deal until the end of the year has been agreed.
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From Anfield magic to Camp Nou struggles
It is difficult to forget just how dominant Coutinho was during his peak years in Europe. Less than a decade ago, he was widely considered one of the most effective attacking threats on the planet. During his tenure at Liverpool, he became the heartbeat of a side undergoing a transformation under Jurgen Klopp.
That fame eventually led to a record-breaking move to Catalonia. Barcelona, desperate to replace Neymar following his world-record move to PSG, famously broke the bank by paying approximately $187m to acquire his services. However, the move never quite lived up to expectations. Despite flashes of brilliance, Coutinho struggled to find a consistent role within the Blaugrana's tactical setup, eventually leading to loan spells and a permanent move to Aston Villa.
Returning home to rediscover the joy
After finding his opportunities limited under Unai Emery at Villa Park, Coutinho made the decision to return to his roots in Brazil. He initially rejoined Vasco da Gama, the club where his professional journey began. The move back to South America was intended to help the midfielder rediscover his love for the game away from the intense scrutiny of the European press.
During his recent stint with Vasco da Gama, the playmaker's statistics were somewhat modest, recording one goal in three games. Despite these underwhelming numbers, Santos officials believe that his experience and inherent talent are exactly what the current squad needs to survive a difficult season.
The move also serves as a poignant full-circle moment for Coutinho and Neymar, who have shared a bond since their time together in Brazil's youth national teams at the age of 15.
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The battle against relegation
The situation at Santos is currently critical, and the signing of Coutinho is as much about survival as it is about star power. The club currently finds itself languishing near the bottom of the Brasileirao standings, facing the very real threat of the drop. Every point is now vital for the Peixe as they attempt to climb the table and distance themselves from the relegation zone.
The absence of Neymar was seen as a potential death knell for their survival hopes, but the arrival of a player of Coutinho's stature provides a much-needed morale boost.
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