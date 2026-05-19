AFP
Neymar makes the cut! Carlo Ancelotti names Santos star in Brazil World Cup squad as Joao Pedro & Richarlison miss out
Brazil boss backs Neymar despite fitness doubts
Neymar has been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad by Ancelotti despite recent doubts over his fitness. The 34-year-old forward, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, returns to the international stage after a difficult recovery from a torn left ACL suffered in October 2023. Many analysts and former players had questioned whether the Santos star would make the final list.
Ancelotti, who took charge of Brazil in May 2025, had not previously called Neymar into his squad before confirming the selection at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro. The announcement also brought disappointment for several attacking players. Pedro was among those left out as the Italian coach opted for other options in the forward line.
- (C)Getty Images
Ancelotti explains Neymar selection
Ancelotti defended his decision to include Neymar, highlighting the veteran’s fitness progress and experience at the highest level. The Italian also stressed that Neymar’s role could vary depending on match situations.
"He has improved his fitness," Ancelotti explained, as quoted by ESPN. "He will be an important player in this World Cup. He has experience in this kind of competition, the love of our group; he can create a better environment in this group.
"We chose Neymar not because we think he'll be a good substitute. We chose Neymar because we believe he can help the team, whether it's for one minute, five minutes, 90 minutes or even taking a penalty."
Pedro left out in the cold
While the headlines belong to Neymar, the squad announcement brought heartbreak for several established names. Endrick and Rayan earned their first World Cup call-ups, winning the race for the final forward spots over Chelsea's Pedro and Real Betis' Antony. The competition for places in the final third proved too much for the snubbed pair as Ancelotti opted for youthful exuberance in his rotation.
The disappointment was evident for those left behind in London and Seville. Reflecting on his exclusion, Pedro wrote on Instagram: "I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn't possible to fulfill this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be. Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home."
- AFP
Brazil prepare for group-stage campaign
Brazil will begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco in New Jersey on June 13 before also facing Haiti and Scotland in the group stage. However, before competing in the event, they will first play two warm-up matches, against Panama and Egypt.