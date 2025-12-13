Getty Images Sport
More Neymar uncertainty?! Why Brazil superstar will delay Santos contract renewal - explained
Neymar's Santos contract renewal delayed due to surgery
Neymar remains on course to pen an extension with Santos, whom he rejoined in January after nearly 12 years away from the club where he started his storied career. His current deal runs out on December 31 this year and, as things stand, he will be free to move elsewhere if an extension is not agreed.
According to journalist Lucas Musetti, as reported by Planeta do Futebol in Brazil on X, the renewal was initially expected to be finalised this week but plans for Neymar’s surgery have slowed down this process on the advice of Neymar Sr, the player’s father and agent.
Neymar Sr. reportedly said that ‘there is no need to rush’ and suggested waiting for the surgery, to which the club agreed as the decided plan of action. The contract renewal is still expected to be signed, and is touted to be agreed until mid-2026.
This type of delay is said to be the ‘modus operandi’ of both Neymars, who tend to seek not to devalue the player and make it appear as though Santos are the only option. But the club are 'very confident' the contract will be signed, confirming recently that talks were underway.
Neymar new contract set to go ahead if surgery successful
Santos reporter Musetti said on his YouTube channel: “I want to tell you that it is best to be patient about Neymar’s contract renewal. Santos hoped that it would be resolved this week but that’s not going to happen.
“Santos will wait for Neymar’s surgery. Neymar is on vacation in the United States, he went from Miami to New York and will return next week, when he is expected to schedule the surgery. The surgery will happen before Christmas, maybe even in the next few days.
“Santos already wanted to renew the contract but heard from Neymar’s father, there’s no need to rush, let’s wait for the surgery. Santos was content with that, particularly as it’s good to wait for the surgery to be successful. The surgery is likely to be very simple, a video arthroscopy to correct the problem, but what if it opens up and there is a bigger problem than was imagined? Which does require a month of recovery. So, how can you renew if you haven’t had the surgery?
“So, Santos decided to wait, understands that it’s a good path, and won’t renew this week, they will certainly only renew after Neymar undergoes this meniscus surgery. The agreement is advanced renewal until the middle of the year, but we will have to be patient.
“Also understand that this delay is ‘natural’, it is the modus operandi of especially Neymar’s father. This has happened two other times. When Neymar first came, he hadn’t signed the contract until the day of his presentation.”
Mental health element at play amidst Neymar heroics to save Santos
Musetti also spoke of a mental health element to the delays, as Neymar recently spoke publicly of having a psychological ‘collapse’ and needing some time off before having his surgery.
Neymar scored five goals in four games to ensure Santos avoided relegation from Brazil’s Serie A at the first time of asking since promotion from the second tier and has since opted to go on holiday, to have some rest before the operation. This has in turn also delayed his contract renewal.
"I came for this [to keep Santos up], to try to help in the best way I can," said Neymar. "These have been tough weeks for me. I thank those who were with me to lift me up. If it weren't for them, I wouldn't have played these matches because of this knee problem."
Surgery and contract renewal could help Neymar secure World Cup spot
The likelihood remains that Neymar will renew at Santos and remain with the Brazilian outfit until at least the World Cup, as he is believed to feel that finding his top form in Brazil will help his chances of being selected for Carlo Ancelotti’s World Cup squad next summer - though public perception has been divided on the matter.
The 33-year-old has not featured for the Selecao since 2023 and will hope to make a high-profile return in time for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The former Barcelona and Paris-Saint-Germain star was named in a provisional squad for the March international break but ultimately did not feature, and his pending surgery is viewed as the ticket to turning things around on the international stage.
