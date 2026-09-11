Next Bruno Fernandes? Morgan Gibbs-White’s special qualities highlighted by ex-Nottingham Forest striker as Man Utd begin to draw up playmaker succession plan

Portuguese superstar Fernandes has almost single-handedly carried United through some tough times. He is approaching seven years of loyal service at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ and showing no sign of slowing down at the age of 32.

He made Premier League history last season when posting 21 assists across a single top-flight campaign and already has a hat-trick to his name this term. His value to the collective cause is impossible to ignore, but no contract extension has been signed as yet.

United remain eager to thrash out fresh terms with their talismanic captain, but are aware that he will move on at some point. A suitable heir to that playmaking crown will need to be found, with Gibbs-White a name that slips off many a tongue.

The 26-year-old Three Lions star grew up supporting the Red Devils. He may find it difficult to turn down an approach from his boyhood heroes, despite often filling the armband at Forest and becoming a fan favourite on the banks of the Trent.