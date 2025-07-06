Newcastle's uphill battle! Magpies face serious challenge to convince Atalanta to part with 'unsellable' Giorgio Scalvini this summer

Newcastle United's hopes of landing Italian star Giorgio Scalvini have taken a big hit, with Atalanta firmly declaring the 21-year-old as "unsellable" this summer. Despite reports of contact from the Premier League side, no negotiations are taking place as the Serie A club shut the door on a potential exit for their star centre-back.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Newcastle show interest in Scalvini

Atalanta label Scalvini as 'unsellable'

Avoid repetition of the same words & topics Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱