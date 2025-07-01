All completed Newcastle United transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Newcastle United transfers in the 2025-26 season so far.

The 2024-25 campaign turned out to be one for the history books at St. James' Park, as Newcastle United punched their ticket back to the Champions League and ended a near three-decade wait for domestic silverware. Dan Burn and Alexander Isak were the heroes at Wembley, guiding the Magpies to a gritty 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, marking their first major trophy since 1995.

Eddie Howe's men secured a top-five Premier League finish with 66 points on the board, six more than the season before, and narrowly edged out Aston Villa for the final Champions League berth, thanks to a superior goal difference, despite a final-day slip-up against Everton.

Now, all eyes shift to a pivotal season ahead. With European nights set to return to Tyneside and expectations rising, Newcastle are eager to cement their status among the Premier League's elite. Having already wrapped up a free transfer, the club remains active in the market and will be hoping to ward off suitors circling around star duo Isak and Anthony Gordon before the new season kicks off.

Article continues below

GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Newcastle United transfers in the ongoing 2025-26 season, below.