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Donny Afroni

Newcastle United star Anthony Elanga out of Sweden squad as Graham Potter forced to look elsewhere amid 'long-term' injury fears

A. Elanga
G. Potter
Newcastle United
Premier League
Sweden
UEFA Nations League B

Newcastle United have been dealt a significant blow after the Swedish FA confirmed that winger Anthony Elanga will miss the upcoming international break due to injury. The former Manchester United man, who has been a standout performer for the Magpies this season, is now facing a potentially lengthy spell on the sidelines.

  • International heartbreak for Elanga

    Elanga's promising start to the campaign has been ground to a halt following confirmation from the Swedish FA that he will play no part in the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures. The 24-year-old was expected to be a key figure for his country during the autumn schedule, but his name was notably absent from the official squad list released this week. A formal statement from his home nation confirmed that Elanga has suffered an injury in the past week and will therefore miss the meeting involving fixtures against Romania, Poland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

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    Matthias Jaissle’s injury nightmare

    The Magpies' boss Matthias Jaissle did not hide his concern when discussing the winger's condition following the heavy loss at Leeds. The German tactician admitted that the initial diagnosis was worrying, and the club is now braced for the possibility of losing one of their most explosive attacking outlets for a significant period.

    Speaking in the direct aftermath of the 4-1 defeat, Jaissle said: "The injury doesn't look good. We need to investigate how serious it is. Elanga is struggling with injury but at the moment it does not look that good. Unfortunately, he is injured. We need to investigate further and in more detail to find out how long he will be out. We will miss him and hope he is back to play quickly. It could be [long-term]. We hope not. He will get another MRI next week, and we will see."

  • Potter provides further context

    With Elanga unavailable and other key figures like Isak Hien and Jacob Widell Zetterstrom also sidelined, Sweden manager Graham Potter has opted for an extra-large squad to manage the workload. Potter is clearly looking toward the future, a sentiment echoed by his decision to leave out veteran goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt in favor of younger options like Melker Ellborg and Noel Tornqvist.

    "I think it's a good time to look a little forward, bring in more younger goalkeepers who we need to get to know and gain a greater understanding of, while giving them the chance to gain experience at this level which is important for their development," Potter said.

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    Challenging road ahead in Nations League Division B

    Sweden finds itself in a competitive Division B group alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, and Romania. The campaign kicks off on September 25 against Romania in Stockholm, followed by a home clash with Poland just three days later. The squad still boasts significant star power despite the injuries, with Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Arsenal's Viktor Gyökeres expected to lead the line. Potter emphasized the dual objective of the upcoming window. "We also need to continue to develop the team and build on what we established in the World Cup and a good way to do that is to win matches," he concluded.

Premier League
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
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Hull City crest
Hull City
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UEFA Nations League B
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
Romania crest
Romania
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