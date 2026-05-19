Newcastle United 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

The adidas Newcastle United kits for the 2026-27 season are shaping up to be some of the most talked-about designs in recent years. Moving past the straightforward heritage looks of their initial reunion with Adidas, the upcoming lineup introduces bold design risks, deep architectural tributes to Tyneside, and the highly anticipated return of iconic club elements.

Important: None of these kits has been officially confirmed by the club or manufacturer yet. All details are based on leaks and early information, so final designs could still change.

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about Newcastle United's new 2026-27 kits, including the release dates, price, design inspiration and where fans can buy them.