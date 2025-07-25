FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-MAN UNITEDAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Explained: Why Newcastle would benefit more from selling star striker Alexander Isak to rivals Liverpool instead of Saudi side Al-Hilal

A. Isak
Newcastle United
Transfers
Liverpool
Premier League
Al Hilal

Newcastle United may be nearing a critical decision regarding the future of Alexander Isak, who is reportedly eager to move on from St James’ Park. While the Magpies have attempted to persuade him to remain with a lucrative long-term contract offer worth £300,000 per week, the Swedish international is said to be eyeing a move to familiar rivals Liverpool.

  • Newcastle ready to offer Isak a new deal
  • Forward determined to undertake a fresh challenge
  • Magpies would profit more by selling to the Reds
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below
SGFOF Logo

Which jersey will you be wearing at the Singapore Football Festival?

SGFOF Logo
323 Votes
Three giants. One city. One epic showdown. Arsenal, Newcastle & AC Milan take over Singapore this July — don’t miss it
Be Part of the Action