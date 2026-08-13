Full-back crisis solved? Newcastle push to sign Amar Dedic from Benfica ahead of Premier League opener against Liverpool

According to The Athletic, Newcastle United are actively working on a deal for Dedic to bolster a squad severely depleted by injuries and high-profile departures. Although the 23-year-old full-back possesses a €50 million (£42.7m) release clause, there is widespread expectation that a significantly lower fee could be agreed.

Matthias Jaissle is eager to make the Bosnian his first signing since taking the reins earlier this month. Having previously coached Dedic at both FC Liefering and Red Bull Salzburg, the German manager views their existing relationship as a key factor in speeding up the full-back's integration into the squad.