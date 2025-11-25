Newcastle player ratings vs Marseille: Nick Pope's moment of madness costs Magpies dear as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang settles Champions League clash in French side's favour

Eddie Howe's side came flying out the traps and almost opened the scoring after a couple of minutes, but Malick Thiaw had his header cleared off the line brilliantly by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. But the visitors only had a few moments to wait to break the deadlock after Sandro Tonali sprung the offside trap on the right of the box, and his cut-back found its way to the on-fire Barnes, who fired low into the corner.

While the opening stages were all about Howe’s side, the remainder of the first half were dominated by OM and goalkeeper Pope was called into action on a number of occasions as Roberto De Zerbi’s turned the screw.

There was high drama right at the start of the second half as Aubameyang took control of the match. His first goal came courtesy of a rush of blood to the head from Pope, who raced miles out of his box, the former Arsenal forward won the foot race, poked it past the Magpies' goalkeeper and fired home from an acute angle. Two minutes later, the French side were in front and it was Aubameyang again, directing Timothy Weah’s cross high into the net in front of Pope to send the home crowd delirious.

The victory was Marseille’s first against English opposition in 12 attempts, but for Howe’s side it was another disappointing away result, and they now face daunting matches against Bayer Leverkusen, PSV and Paris Saint-Germain before they can confirm their progress to the knockout phase.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from the Orange Velodrome...