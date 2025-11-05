Newcastle player ratings vs Athletic Club: Dan Burn and Joelinton keep Magpies on track for Champions League knockouts

The home side brilliantly took the lead when Kieran Trippier's free-kick found the head of Burn, and the former Brighton defender profited from some slack marking before rocketing a curling header into the corner in the 11th minute.

At the other end, Newcastle's goal was living a charmed life when Unai Gomez hit the post from a tight angle, and then Adama lashed a half volley from 20 yards off the woodwork in the space of 60 seconds.

The Magpies made it 2-0 when Harvey Barnes' floated cross was powered home by an unmarked Joelinton four minutes after the interval, while the visitors rarely threatened. The result saw Newcastle cement their place in the top eight, which would see them automatically reach the last 16 of the tournament.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from St James' Park...