Newcastle in pole position to land Matteo Guendouzi! Ex-Arsenal midfielder targeted for Premier League return in potential €40m deal

Newcastle are leading the race to sign Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, with the Premier League side reportedly preparing a €40 million bid.

Newcastle Utd considering him as a replacement for Sandro Tonali

The 26-year-old is under contract until 2028