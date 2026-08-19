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Emotional tribute! Newcastle and Liverpool unite to honour Kevin Keegan before Premier League opener
A joint mark of respect for a dual legend
In a powerful display of unity between two of English football's most storied institutions, Newcastle United and Liverpool players will jointly honour Keegan's memory this Sunday. During the pre-match warm-ups at St James' Park, every player from both squads will take to the pitch wearing training shirts with 'Keegan 7' printed on the back.
The visual tributes will extend to the very centre of the pitch, where a massive mosaic has been created using many of the shirts originally laid by grieving supporters outside the stadium. This mosaic will be displayed in the centre-circle before kick-off, symbolising the deep connection between the man known as 'King Kev' and the fans who adored him.
- Hulton Archive
Icons return to Tyneside for memorial service
The club has confirmed that Kevin's wife, Jean Keegan, and her family will be the guests of honour for the match, alongside a star-studded list of former players who thrived under his management, including Alan Shearer, Faustino Asprilla, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand, and other key members of his iconic squads.
Prior to the first whistle, a minute's applause will be observed by everyone in the ground, allowing both home and away supporters to celebrate Keegan's life and achievements. To further commemorate the occasion, Keegan will feature on the front cover of the matchday programme.
Supporter-led displays and visual spectacles
The atmosphere inside St James' Park will be bolstered by the efforts of Wor Flags, the renowned supporter-led group famous for their massive choreographies. They are planning a full stadium takeover to provide a stunning visual backdrop to the day's proceedings, ensuring that the stadium is awash with imagery dedicated to the man who managed the club twice.
Beyond the banners and flags, the club has managed the thousands of floral tributes left by fans in a sustainable and meaningful way. The flowers that covered the perimeter of the ground in late July have been turned into compost, which has since been spread across the club's training pitches, literally nourishing the ground for future generations of players.
- Hulton Archive
Logistical updates for fans attending the match
Newcastle United have urged all supporters to arrive at the stadium much earlier than usual this Sunday to ensure they do not miss the start of the ceremonies. Given the scale of the planned tributes and the expected emotional atmosphere, the club wants the stands to be full well before the scheduled 4:30pm kick-off.
During his illustrious six-year spell at Anfield in the 1970s, Keegan cemented his status as an all-time Liverpool great. He led the Reds to a remarkable trophy haul, winning three First Division titles, one European Cup, one FA Cup, and two UEFA Cups before making his high-profile move to Hamburg.
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