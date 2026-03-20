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Newcastle ready to raid Chelsea for TWO of their strikers in shock summer transfer swoop
Expensive recruits struggle to fill Isak’s void
Recent tactical decisions to deploy Will Osula and Anthony Gordon centrally against Barcelona, despite Wissa and Woltemade being available, highlighted the need for a new focal point. Woltemade, who joined from Stuttgart in August 2025 for £65 million ($87m), has 11 goals in 44 games. Meanwhile, Wissa arrived from Brentford last summer for £50 million ($66m) but, after an early knee injury, has managed only three goals in 21 appearances.
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Stamford Bridge duo on the radar
Newcastle are actively working on recruiting a new striker and have focused on the Chelsea pair. While they are not looking to sign both, Jackson and Delap are viewed as high-quality alternatives. Jackson, who joined Bayern Munich on loan from Chelsea last summer, has registered a steady return with seven goals in 26 appearances. Meanwhile, Delap’s numbers have been more modest, scoring twice in 31 games since moving to Chelsea from Ipswich Town last summer. Neither player is currently guaranteed a long-term future at Stamford Bridge, making them viable options for a move to Tyneside.
Jackson prioritising first-team minutes
Despite his modest scoring record, the Senegal international is still highly regarded in Bavaria, and there remains a possibility of a renewed approach that would see him return to Germany in a secondary role to Harry Kane. However, TEAMtalk sources indicate Jackson is prioritising regular first-team football, something Newcastle are in a strong position to offer.
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Newcastle maintain interest in Delap’s potential
Regarding Delap, Newcastle explored a move for him last summer and remain convinced of his "significant upside." If Chelsea succeed in bringing in further attacking reinforcements, Delap is expected to be made available for transfer, and Newcastle’s interest has not waned.
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