Newcastle make €24m bid for winger dubbed 'Nigerian Neymar'

The Magpies are determined to bolster their attacking options under Eddie Howe and have identified the 18-year-old Yohanna as a primary target. According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg and reports from Swedish outlet Expressen, the Tyneside club has lodged a significant offer to bring the attacker to St. James’ Park.

The proposed €24 million fee would represent a landmark moment for Scandinavian football. If the deal is completed at that price point, Yohanna is set to become the most expensive signing in the history of the Swedish top-flight, underlining the high regard in which he is held by recruitment experts across the continent.