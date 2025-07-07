Newcastle make Anthony Elanga breakthrough! Magpies finally strike deal with Nottingham Forest to sign ex-Man Utd star after impressive campaign A. Elanga Newcastle Nottingham Forest Premier League Transfers

Newcastle United have reached a breakthrough in their pursuit of Anthony Elanga, agreeing a deal worth up to £55 million ($74.8m) with Nottingham Forest. The 23-year-old Sweden international, who starred in all 38 Premier League games last season, will sign a five-year contract and is set to undergo a medical ahead of his move to St James’ Park later this week.