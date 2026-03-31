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Rahul Chalke

New Zealand squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

World Cup
New Zealand

All you need to know about New Zealand's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

New Zealand have confirmed their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, securing qualification to the biggest stage after a 16-year absence.

The All Whites last played in the 2010 World Cup, where they surprised everyone by drawing all three of their games, including a match against then defending champions Italy. However, they failed to progress to the knockout rounds. Before that, New Zealand had featured in the World Cup only once, back in 1982.

They are yet to win a game at the showpiece event and will be determined to secure their first victory next year. Although they are not among the strongest sides or favourites to win the tournament, they do have quality players who could help them reach the latter stages.

Can the All Whites defy expectations and leave their mark on the tournament this year?

  • New Zealand v United StatesGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeepers

    Between the sticks, New Zealand have a number of options to choose from. Currently, the front-runners to make the showpiece competition next year as the All Whites' first-choice keepers are Lechia Gdansk's Alex Paulsen, who is on loan from Bournemouth, and the experienced Max Crocombe.

    Oliver Sail of Perth Glory is also a solid option and has previous experience with the national team.

    PlayerClub 
    Alex PaulsenLechia Gdansk
    Kees SimsGAIS
    Max CrocombeMilwall
    Oliver SailAuckland FC
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    Defenders

    In the backline for New Zealand, they won't be short of options. However, when compared to other big teams at the tournament, their defence does appear to be a bit shaky. Nonetheless, they have quality players who could have a big impact on their run.

    Sheffield United's Tyler Bindon and Wrexham's Liberato Cacace form a strong full-back pairing and will play key roles in both defence and attack for the All Whites, while Michael Boxall, Sam Sutton, Finn Surman, Francis de Vries and Dalton Watkins are all solid options to be deployed in the centre-back positions.

    PlayerClub
    Tyler BindonSheffield United
    Michael BoxallMinnesota
    Liberato CacaceWrexham
    Tim PayneWellington
    Nando PijnakerAuckland FC
    Storm RouxCentral Coast Mariners
    Tommy Smith Braintree Town
    Francis de VriesAuckland FC
    Finn SurmanPortland Timbers
    Sam SuttonPerth Glory
    Isaac HughesWellington
  • FBL-WC-2026-OCEANIA-QUALIFIERS-NZL-FIJAFP

    Midfielders

    Compared to the defence, New Zealand's midfield offers more solidity. Players like Marko Stamenic and Joe Bell have been key figures in the All Whites midfield and are expected to continue playing important roles at the World Cup next year.

    Meanwhile, Sarpreet Singh could also be a crucial presence in the attacking midfield role, with the likes of Matthew Garbett, Matt Sheridan and Benjamin Old available to further reinforce the midfield unit.

    PlayerClub
    Joe BellViking
    Marko StamenicSwansea
    Alex RuferWellington
    Callum McCowattSilkeborg
    Sarpreet SinghWellington
    Matthew SheridanWellington
    Ben OldSt. Etienne
    Matthew GarbettPeterborough

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  • Chris Wood New Zealand 2025Getty

    Attackers

    In the attacking third of the pitch, New Zealand are blessed with a true marksman in Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest. The all-time record goalscorer for New Zealand finished the season as the fifth top scorer in the 2024–25 season of the Premier League with 20 strikes in 36 games, though he has struggled for fitness throughout the current campaign.

    Young Jesse Randall and Logan Rogerson have also been performing well for Auckland City and could make the cut as important members of the New Zealand squad on the world stage this year.

    Another youngster, Ben Waine, could also play an important role in the attacking third, having recently moved to Port Vale from Mansfield Town.

    PlayerClub
    Chris WoodNottingham Forrest
    Kosta BarbarousesWestern Sydney
    Jesse RandallAuckland City
    Logan RogersonAuckland City
    Ben WainePort Vale
    Moses DyerPhnom Penh Crown
    Luke Supyk Wellington
    Max MataSt Patrick's Athletic
    Elijah JustMotherwell
  • FIFA World Cup 2026 - OFC Qualifier Semi Finals: New Zealand v FijiGetty Images Sport

    New Zealand's star players

    If New Zealand are to perform well at the World Cup, they will need their best players to step up and deliver. One of those key stars is Nottingham Forest’s Chris Wood, whose form will be of vital importance for All Whites fans heading into the tournament. Wood was competing with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak in terms of goals in the Premier League last season, but an injury this term means he may not be quite as sharp at the World Cup.

    Alongside Wood, Matthew Garbett, Sarpreet Singh and Ben Waine will have important roles to play in both midfield and attack, supporting Wood’s movement in the final third.

    Elijah Just, who joined Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership last year, is another young talent who could pose a threat playing on the wings.

    At the back, Tyler Bindon will be crucial in leading the All Whites' defensive line.

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 - OFC Qualifier Semi Finals: New Zealand v FijiGetty Images Sport

    Predicted New Zealand Starting XI for World Cup 2026

    Max Crocombe is currently the most experienced goalkeeper in the New Zealand squad and is expected to start as the first-choice keeper at the World Cup, with Alex Paulsen serving as backup.

    In defence, the full-back pairing of Tyler Bindon and Liberato Cacace is expected to dominate the wider areas, while Finn Surman and Michael Boxall will take centre stage at the heart of the backline.

    Moving on to the midfield, the trio of Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic and Sarpreet Singh forms a well-balanced and strong midfield that could play a key role in New Zealand's campaign at the tournament.

    Up front, youngsters Elijah Just and Ben Waine could prove to be dangerous attacking threats from the wings, with Chris Wood operating as the main target man.

    Predicted New Zealand starting XI (4-3-3): Crocombe; Cacace, Boxall, Surman, Bindon; Bell, Stamenic, Sarpreet; Eli Just, Wood, Ben Waine