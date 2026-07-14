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'Closest thing to a new R9' - Claude Makelele compares Kylian Mbappe to Ronaldo & backs Real Madrid superstar to win 2026 Ballon d'Or
Mbappe tipped for Ballon d'Or glory
The Real Madrid legend has thrown his weight behind Mbappe to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or, despite the forward’s relatively modest trophy haul at club level this term. Makelele believes that the Frenchman’s performances on the international stage have elevated him above the competition.
"I'd love for Mbappé to win it," Makelele declared to Marca. "He hasn't picked up many trophies with Real Madrid this season, but what he's producing at this World Cup is exceptional."
The former engine-room general is convinced that the sheer brilliance displayed by the Frenchman makes him the standout candidate for football’s most prestigious individual prize.
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The new Ronaldo Nazario
In a glowing appraisal of Mbappe’s technical ability and physical dominance, Makelele drew comparisons between the current Real Madrid talisman and the legendary Brazilian striker Ronaldo.
He suggested that Mbappe has become the defining player of the current era, mirroring the impact 'O Fenomeno' had in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
"Kylian Mbappe’s relentless consistency season after season is drawing him closer and closer to Ronaldo Nazario. We didn't call the Brazilian 'O Fenomeno' for nothing, and Mbappe is undoubtedly the phenomenon of his own generation. The frightening part is that he still has levels to reach. I am absolutely convinced: he is the closest thing we have seen to a modern-day R9.," Makelele remarked.
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Focus turns to Spain showdown
France will now turn their full attention to the World Cup semi-final against Spain, with Didier Deschamps expected to have both Mbappe and Olise available for selection.
Kylian is eager to lead France to their third consecutive World Cup final and hopes to win the golden trophy for the second time in his career.
Rejecting Bellingham comparisons
Despite his high praise for both Olise and Jude Bellingham, Makelele refused to rank one above the other. He insisted that the young stars should be allowed to forge their own paths without the burden of constant comparison to the giants of the past or each other.
"Jude Bellingham or Michael Olise? Let them express themselves. What they are doing is exceptional," Makelele insisted. "I don’t do comparisons. That is my philosophy: you never compare the greats. You can’t compare Pele with the generations that followed him, and with Maradona, the comparisons never end. "Zidane left his mark on world football and it will last forever, regardless of the generations that follow him. Let each of these kids build their career in their own way and write their own name into the history of this sport."
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