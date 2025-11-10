New owners for Atletico Madrid! La Liga side confirm sale of majority stake to equity firm

ASC is a global sports investment company and a subsidiary of Apollo. Its investment strategy focuses on the sports and live events sector, primarily through credit and hybrid investment opportunities. Atletico will serve as the flagship investment for ASC, with the firm explicitly stating that it is "not part of a multi-ownership strategy to control clubs."

This clarifies that ASC's interest is specific to Atletico and the club's potential, rather than building a portfolio of clubs under common ownership. Other recent investments by Apollo Sports Capital include stakes in the Mutua Madrid Open and Miami Open tennis tournaments, in partnership with MARI, and a new company formed by Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro. ASC is led by CEO Al Tylis, co-managers Givone and Lee Solomon, and Chief Strategy Officer Sam Porter.

Atletico Madrid currently sit in fourth place in La Liga, with 25 points from 12 matches, including seven wins, four draws, and one loss. They are four points behind league leaders Real Madrid and three points behind second-placed Barcelona. Their recent form has been strong, with four wins and one draw in their last five league matches, including a convincing 3-1 victory over Levante in their most recent fixture, where Antoine Griezmann scored twice.

The club also confirmed that the investment extends to its affiliated clubs, Atletico de San Luis and Atletico Ottawa, which will also become majority-owned by Apollo Sports Capital. The current shareholders - Angel Gil, Cerezo, Quantum Pacific Group and funds managed by Ares Management - will retain minority stakes across these entities.