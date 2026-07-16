AFP
New Man Utd signing ready to show what he can do as 18-year-old midfielder makes long-awaited transfer to Old Trafford
A long-awaited arrival at Carrington
The wait is finally over for Orozco and Man United. After several months of anticipation, the young Colombian midfielder is ready to begin his journey in English football. The Red Devils originally reached an agreement with Orozco's former club, Fortaleza CEIF, nine months ago, but international transfer regulations for minors meant the teenage prospect had to remain in his homeland until he reached the age of 18.
With the legal hurdles now cleared, Orozco is set to join the ranks at Carrington, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the transfer has been completed. The club’s hierarchy must now decide the best pathway for his development, evaluating whether he will begin his adaptation in the youth academy or if his technical level warrants an immediate chance to train with the first-team squad under the watchful eyes of Michael Carrick and the coaching staff.
Orozco speaks on his United ambitions
Speaking to ESPN Colombia about the move, Orozco expressed high confidence in his ability to handle the rigours of European football. "I know my strengths are my physicality and my technique," he said. "I have those qualities, and with the gift God gave me, I don’t think it will be too difficult. But everything is about adapting. I’m very young, and that’s what I’ll need to do."
The teenager is already focused on the practicalities of making it at a club the size of United, highlighting communication as a priority. "I expect to learn a lot of English. When I was there, I realised just how important it is," he added. "I want to arrive and learn as quickly as possible. That’s what’s required so I can show my level and everything I’m capable of. I want to adapt to everything that comes my way as quickly as possible."
The Ineos strategy in action
Orozco’s signing is a clear indication of the transfer policy being spearheaded by Ineos since they took control of football operations at Old Trafford. Rather than simply chasing established superstars, the club is aggressively pursuing elite prospects from emerging markets before their price tags skyrocket. This strategy mirrors the recent acquisitions of Malian talent Sekou Kone and Paraguayan youngster Diego Leon.
- AFP
Following in Falcao's footsteps at Old Trafford
Orozco's arrival also revives memories of the only Colombian to have previously worn the Manchester United shirt: Radamel Falcao. The striker featured for the club during the 2014-15 season, though an injury sustained before his move to England affected his performances, with United ultimately deciding not to make his loan move permanent at the end of the campaign.
Now, another chapter begins for a new generation. At just 18 years old, Orozco will look to earn his place at one of the most storied clubs in world football and prove he can become the next Colombian to leave his mark at Old Trafford.
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