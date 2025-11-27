Seven new Lionesses out to catch Sarina Wiegman's eye and earn 2027 Women's World Cup spots

With household names such as Leah Williamson, Hannah Hampton, Alex Greenwood and Lauren James all missing from Sarina Wiegman's squad for friendlies against China and Ghana, the England boss has been forced to continue what she also had to do for November games with Brazil and Australia and call upon some fresh and inexperienced faces. It means there are five uncapped players involved in this camp, on top of the five players still in single digits for senior international appearances, all of whom will be hoping to impress as attention begins to turn towards the 2027 Women's World Cup.
Of course, stars like Lucy Bronze, Ella Toone and Alessia Russo remain in the fold, while Lauren Hemp's return from injury is great news as England close out a monumental year that saw them retain their European Championship title. But who are the lesser known members of this Lionesses' squad who could get a chance this week?
Let GOAL introduce you to those hoping to take advantage of this opportunity and force their way into Wiegman's plans before World Cup qualifying starts in the New Year...