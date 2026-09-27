Netherlands player ratings vs Serbia: Mexx Meerdink steals the show as Xavi Hernandez secures first victory

Bart Verbruggen - 6/10

The Brighton shot-stopper had a relatively quiet evening as the Dutch dominated the ball, but he could do little to prevent Jovic's clinical strike immediately after half-time. He finished the match with five saves, providing a solid foundation when Serbia occasionally threatened on the break.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

The captain was a pillar of composure, directing the backline through Serbia's physical approach. He was instrumental in the team's buildup play, contributing to the 634 total passes completed by the visitors and ensuring the defensive transition remained stable despite the high line.

Jan Paul van Hecke - 6/10

A steady performance from the defender, who helped maintain the Dutch stranglehold on the game. He was part of a unit that restricted Serbia to just six shots on target despite the hostile atmosphere in Belgrade.

Micky van de Ven - 7/10

His recovery pace was vital in dealing with Serbia's long-ball threats. Van de Ven's ability to cover ground allowed the Dutch full-backs to push high, contributing significantly to the team's 51 clearances as they repelled late Serbian pressure.

Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

A typical high-energy performance from the wing-back, who was a constant outlet on the right flank. He was substituted in the 80th minute after a shift that helped pin the Serbian wing-backs deep into their own territory.