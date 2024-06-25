Netherlands player ratings vs Austria: Dreadful from the Dutch! Donyell Malen disaster-class underpins dire Euro 2024 display as Ronald Koeman gets it all wrong

The Oranje succumbed to a deserved 3-2 defeat in Berlin that means they finish third in Group D and now face a tough path to the final

The Netherlands came into their final Group D game at Euro 2024 with a chance to finish top of the pile, but instead turned in a dismal performance against Austria that resulted in a 3-2 defeat and a third-placed berth which could have a major impact on how far they are able to go in the tournament.

Ronald Koeman's side made a slow start in Berlin, and fell behind inside six minutes as a desperate Donyell Malen poked the ball into his own net. The Borussia Dortmund man had a chance to make amends, however, when he was put through on goal midway through the first half, only to scuff his effort wide.

On the whole, the Oranje were awful in the first half, but Koeman's message at the interval paid immediate dividends as Cody Gakpo curled in a fine equaliser after a swift counter-attack. Despite that, they couldn't pick up any momentum, and Austria retook the lead when Romano Schmid headed in at the back post.

Cheered on by their vocal support in the German capital, the Netherlands got themselves back into the game yet again when Memphis Depay brought down Wout Weghorst's knock-down and fired home. Again, though, their joy was short-lived, as the outstanding Marcel Sabitzer got in behind the Dutch defence and beat Bart Verbruggen from a tight angle for what ended up being the winning goal.

GOAL rates the Netherlands' players from Olympiastadion...