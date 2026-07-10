Erik ten Hag rules out replacing Ronald Koeman as Netherlands boss to remain in technical director role at Dutch side

Speaking from Twente’s training camp in Tegelen, Ten Hag moved swiftly to dismiss the mounting speculation linking him with the national team hot seat. The tactician made it clear that his current boardroom project at club level is a long-term commitment that he deliberately chose to pursue.

As quoted by AD, Ten Hag stated: "I am not available. I deliberately chose to take this step. I will be fully focused on this for at least the next two years. I am enjoying my time here and want to help the club move forward."