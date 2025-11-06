'We need to talk about this' - Barcelona stars in for lecture from Hansi Flick as coach denies his 'philosophy' is to blame after shock draw against Club Brugge

Speaking to Movistar+ after the draw, Flick made it clear that while his team’s lack of intensity was unacceptable, he will not compromise on his footballing principles.

"We can defend in the final third, but we'll stick to our philosophy because we can do better," the German said. "When you lack intensity, you have no chance, especially in the Champions League. Club Brugge played very well, as I expected, and I told the players that. Last year's 1-0 goal would have been two meters offside. But we want to play our game. A 3-3 draw isn't the best result for us, but the positive aspect of the match is that we managed to come back after they took the lead three times. We do need to talk about this, though."

He elaborated further on Barca’s problems in key areas of the pitch: “It’s not just about defending in the back line, but also in midfield. We have to be alert when they create chances in one or two touches. It’s not easy, not easy at all. We did create several chances, but the truth is they played very well. They were very aggressive, obviously in a positive way.”

The 60-year-old admitted his side struggled to impose their usual pressing game, a recurring issue in recent weeks. “The truth is that we haven't been able to press the ball effectively; we've lost many duels, especially in midfield, which was crucial against such fast players. For us, it's about intensity when we don't have the ball. Above all, we need to be alert when they create chances with just one or two touches. I'm sure we'll improve on that.”