'He's going to get beaten up!' - Wind-up merchant Neal Maupay warned his antics could come back to haunt him after James Maddison & Kyle Walker clashes

'He's going to get beaten up!' - Wind-up merchant Neal Maupay warned his antics could come back to haunt him after James Maddison & Kyle Walker clashesJamie SpencerGettyBrentfordPremier LeagueMichail AntonioKyle WalkerJames MaddisonNeal MaupayMichail Antonio has said that Brentford's Neal Maupay is a known 'wind-up' on the pitch and has warned that the striker could be beaten up over it.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAntonio has stark warning for MaupayBrentford striker riles up opponentsClashed with Maddison and Walker recently