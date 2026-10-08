Atletico Madrid have announced a major addition to their ownership structure, securing the investment and involvement of NBA champion Gilgeous-Alexander. The move marks a significant crossover between elite American sports and La Liga, as the Canadian guard looks to apply his winning mentality to the Spanish giants.

The club confirmed that the partnership is rooted in a shared philosophy of excellence, ambition, and the gritty determination that has come to define Diego Simeone’s era on the touchline.

Speaking about his new role within the organisation, the basketball superstar expressed his pride in joining one of the continent's most respected institutions. "I’m excited to officially join Atlético de Madrid’s ownership group. This is a club with a long-standing presence at the top of European football, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to be part of its future," Gilgeous-Alexander stated in an official announcement released by Atletico Madrid.