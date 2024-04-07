Levi ColwillGetty Images
VIDEO: Nashville-based Chelsea fan who recovered from cancer breaks down in tears following incredible gesture from Blues as Levi Colwill delivers special message

Levi Colwill shared a special message for a Nashville-based Chelsea fan who recently recovered from cancer, which moved him to tears.

  • Colwill sends message to Nashville-based Chelsea fan
  • Broke down in tears after getting the message
  • Fan recently recovered from cancer

