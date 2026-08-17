Napoli step up pursuit of former Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos

The pursuit aligns with Napoli's ambition to compete across multiple domestic and European fronts under Allegri. Having honed his craft in Betis' academy before his 2017 switch to Madrid, Ceballos' extensive pedigree at the European elite level makes him an ideal profile to inject composure, tactical control, and creative vision into the Partenopei engine room.

Securing a player of his calibre on a free transfer also provides a major financial boost, allowing the club to significantly enhance their first-team depth without compromising budgetary stability ahead of a gruelling campaign.