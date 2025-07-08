Darwin-NunezGetty Images
Napoli launch €55m bid for Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez as Antonio Conte looks to strengthen Serie A title-winning squad

D. NunezSSC NapoliTransfersLiverpoolSerie APremier League

Napoli have launched their first bid worth €55 million (£47m/$64m) for Liverpool's star forward Darwin Nunez as Antonio Conte is looking to bolster his Serie A-winning squad. The Italian champions are considering the Uruguayan as a priority transfer target after a meeting between club owner Aurelio De Laurentiis and the player's agent Fali Ramadani.

  • Napoli launched a bid for Nunez
  • Conte wants the Reds star to bolster attack
  • Nunez ready to work under Conte
