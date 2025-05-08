Kevin De Bruyne Man City Napoli Liverpool 2025Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

Napoli join Kevin De Bruyne race! Antonio Conte's side make contact and ready to battle Liverpool and Chicago Fire for Man City star

K. De BruyneSSC NapoliTransfersManchester CityLiverpoolPremier LeagueSerie AChicago Fire FC

Napoli have contacted Kevin De Bruyne's representatives over a potential move to Italy, according to a report.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • De Bruyne will leave Man City this summer
  • Napoli keen on free transfer

  • Liverpool and Chicago Fire also want Belgian star

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱