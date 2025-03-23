Former Napoli and Italy star Lorenzo Insigne makes surprising return to Toronto FC's starting XI despite rumors about his future

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarFormer Napoli and Italy star Lorenzo Insigne makes surprising return to Toronto FC's starting XI despite rumors about his futureMajor League SoccerL. InsigneToronto FCNew York Red BullsThe Napoli cult hero has made an unexpected comeback to Toronto FC's starting lineupInsigne started against the New York Red BullsItalian had been absent from the team's first four games of the seasonInsigne has made 55 appearances with 29 goal contributions for TorontoGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below