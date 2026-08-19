Napoli eye stunning Premier League triple raid for Gabriel Jesus, Joshua Zirkzee and Nicolas Jackson!

The first profile under consideration by the club is Jesus. The Brazilian forward began his senior club career at Palmeiras, where he was voted Best Newcomer at the 2015 Campeonato Brasileiro Série A and finished first in the Copa do Brasil, before winning the Bola de Ouro in 2016 to help Palmeiras secure their first national league title in 22 years.

Jesus signed with Manchester City in January 2017 in a transfer worth £27 million—winning four Premier League titles, three EFL Cups, and an FA Cup—before joining Arsenal in July 2022 for £45 million. After missing most of the 2025 calendar year due to injury, he returned on December 10 against Club Brugge and scored his first goal in over 11 months against Aston Villa.