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Napoli plot sensational Arsenal raid as Romelu Lukaku edges closer to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona exit
Allegri eyes Brazilian flair for Napoli frontline
Allegri is keen to bolster his attacking ranks at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with the addition of Jesus, according to Calciomercato. While the Italian tactician is expected to build his offensive unit around Danish international Rasmus Hojlund, there is a clear desire to secure a high-profile partner or alternative to lead the line.
Corriere dello Sport suggest that the interest is far from superficial, with the former Man City man open to a fresh challenge outside of the Premier League. Arsenal are believed to value the 29-year-old at approximately €20 million, a figure Napoli hope to negotiate down given the player's apparent willingness to move to Italy.
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Lukaku exit clears path for arrivals
Any move for Jesus is heavily dependent on the departure of Romelu Lukaku, whose situation at the club has become increasingly difficult. The Belgian forward is currently in conflict with the hierarchy at Napoli, with a breakdown in relations has left his position at the club untenable.
A move to Ligue 1 appears to be the most likely escape route for the 33-year-old. Monaco have emerged as a serious contender for his signature as they look to replace USMNT striker Folarin Balogun. Napoli are eager to resolve this situation quickly to free up the wage bill and squad space required to finalise a deal for Jesus.
Contract hurdles and transfer formulas
The structure of a potential deal for Jesus remains a point of contention between Napoli and Arsenal. The reports indicate that a permanent transfer is the most feasible route, as a loan deal would necessitate Arsenal extending the player's current contract, which is set to expire in 2027.
For Jesus, the move represents a chance to reignite his career in a league that has historically suited technical South American forwards. After falling down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, the prospect of becoming a central figure in Allegri’s new-look Napoli is an attractive proposition.
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Finalising the frontline overhaul
The next few weeks will be decisive as the club works to finalise the exits of their surplus forwards to make room for the Arsenal star's arrival in Naples. The departure of Lukaku will mark the end of a difficult chapter for both the player and the club, allowing a fresh start under Allegri's guidance. If Napoli can successfully navigate the complexities of the Arsenal negotiations, the arrival of Jesus would signal their clear intent to challenge for the Scudetto once again in the 2026-27 season.
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