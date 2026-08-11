Napoli agree €6m deal with Fenerbahce to sell Romelu Lukaku

The transfer has moved forward at a swift pace following successful negotiations between the two clubs. Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed on Tuesday that an agreement had been formally reached.

Lukaku has already underwent and passed his official medical examinations with Fenerbahce ahead of the proposed move. The two teams are currently in the process of exchanging the formal transfer documentation to conclude the deal. With all major hurdles now cleared, the formal administrative steps remain the final requirement before the transfer is officially completed.