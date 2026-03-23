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Naples: Conte takes another week off – this time with a smile

As in November, the manager will not be with the team when training resumes, as he will be taking some time out to recharge his batteries ahead of the crucial clash with Milan.

Antonio Conte is making the most of the international break to take another break.


Il Corriere dello Sport reports that on Tuesday, when training resumes following the three days off granted to the squad after Friday’s league win in Cagliari, the reigning Italian champion manager will not be present at the Castel Volturno training ground.

The team will therefore be entrusted for a few days to his assistant Cristian Stellini and the rest of the coaching staff.


Conte will take some time off to recharge his batteries ahead of the head-to-head clash with Milan scheduled for Easter Monday evening and is expected to return to the training ground early next week alongside the 13 players called up for international duty: Meret, Buongiorno, Spinazzola, Politano, Milinkovic-Savic, Olivera, Lobotka, McTominay, Gilmour, Elmas, Hojlund, De Bruyne and Lukaku.


Against Allegri’s Rossoneri, who sit second in the table, one point ahead of Napoli, the injured players Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Vergara and Neres will still be absent.



  • THE PREVIOUS

    The same situation had already occurred last November, but this time there were plenty more smiles.

    Indeed, Napoli are now on a run of four narrow victories in a row, allowing them to dream of the Scudetto once again, sitting seven points behind leaders Inter.


    Back then, however, the team were coming off a defeat in Bologna, compounded by an injury to Zambo Anguissa (who was not called up by Cameroon).

    Conte changed the formation to a 3-4-2-1 and won five matches in a row: against Atalanta, Roma and Juventus in Serie A, Qarabag in the Champions League and Cagliari in the Coppa Italia on penalties.


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