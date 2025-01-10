Myles Lewis-Skelly: Hale End's next superstar tasked and trusted with playing Arsenal's most difficult position

Still only 18 years of age, the midfielder-turned-full-back has rightly been fast-tracked into a team contending for the Premier League title

In the modern era, few managers will set up their team with full-backs playing in a traditionally conventional sense. For almost all of football's history, they were designed to stay back for cover, but also provide added width.

That's all changed now, however. The world is looking beyond the flying full-back, the faux winger, the ones who get chalk on their boots and nip to the byline. Football is now an inside game. There isn't any real need to be 'old man yells at cloud' about this, though. The game is as tactically advanced as its ever been, bringing about new ideas, new roles and new sorts of players.

Over in north London, Arsenal are nurturing a prototype of a full-back who inverts into midfield, having played in central areas for much of his youth. Myles Lewis-Skelly is already making waves at the Emirates Stadium despite only turning 18 over the autumn, and even though the Gunners are in the harsh spotlight of a title race and the expectation for major honours, he's in the perfect place for nurturing.

GOAL has you covered on the Gunners' latest Hale End graduate, a player you will be seeing plenty of for the next couple of decades...