Soham Mukherjee

'I want a legacy' - Myles Lewis-Skelley reveals ambitions after signing new five-year contract at Arsenal

M. Lewis-SkellyArsenalPremier League

Myles Lewis-Skelly, one of Arsenal’s brightest young talents, has pledged his long-term future to the club by signing a new five-year contract. The 18-year-old defender, who has quickly become a staple in Mikel Arteta’s squad, is determined to build a lasting legacy in north London after an impressive campaign where he went on to make 39 appearances across all competitions.

  • Lewis-Skelly commits his future to Arsenal
  • Was linked with a move to Real Madrid
  • New deal pours cold water on those rumours
