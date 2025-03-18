'My ear was destroyed' - Crystal Palace star Jean-Philippe Mateta admits he feared brain bleed after horror challenge from Millwall's Liam Roberts
Liam Roberts' horror challenge left Jean-Philippe Mateta fearing a bleed on his brain, with the Crystal Palace star claiming "my ear was destroyed".
- Mateta suffered ear damage following horror challenge
- French striker feared brain bleed
- Expected to be back in action later this month