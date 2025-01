Kylian Mbappe hit back at his critics after scoring his first hat-trick for Real Madrid in a thumping La Liga win over Real Valladolid on Saturday.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mbappe fires back at No.9 critics

Scored first hat-trick for Real Madrid

Real beat Valladolid 3-0 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱