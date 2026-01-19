'The most talented player in Brazil' - Carlo Ancelotti told he MUST take Neymar to World Cup as ex-Selecao star risks upsetting Vinicius Junior with Estevao heir prediction

Quizzed on whether Neymar will make Ancelotti’s plans for this summer’s World Cup, ex-Brazil international Kleberson - speaking in association with ToonieBet - told GOAL: “I really, really want to see Neymar at the World Cup. In terms of fitness, he is really behind everyone now - because of the injuries, because the last year he hasn’t had a lot of minutes on the field.

“The talent that kid has, as soon as he starts to get a good feel now, gets the good fitness, he can probably help a lot. He will not get into the World Cup at 100 per cent fitness but when the World Cup gets going, especially the way it is now, he can produce well because he is the most talented player that we have in Brazil. Others are at a good level, but nobody can do the stuff this kid can do.

“He needs to get to a good level with fitness, play minutes and stay on the field. When I look at all the Brazilian players, nobody is like him. Okay we can talk about Vini Junior or Raphinha or Estevao, but the things that Neymar can do with a ball, it makes it scary to mark him. Neymar is the closest I have seen to Ronaldinho.”

