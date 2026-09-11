AFP
'Stop making promises!' - Moroccan PM steps in after football boss claims 2030 World Cup final
Internal friction over World Cup plans
Morocco's Prime Minister Akhannouch has delivered a stern warning to Fouzi Lekjaa, the president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (RMFF), urging him to cease making public guarantees regarding the location of the 2030 World Cup final. The tournament, which celebrates the centenary of the competition, is set to be co-hosted by Morocco, Spain, and Portugal, with opening fixtures also taking place in South America to honour the event's history.
As reported by BBC Sport, tension erupted after Lekjaa publicly stated at a political party event that the new stadium in Casablanca would have the 'honour' of hosting the final match. However, with the final venue still unconfirmed by FIFA, the Prime Minister intervened to prevent a diplomatic rift with their European co-hosts.
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Prime Minister demands diplomatic respect
Speaking at a rally, Akhannouch was clear in his assessment of the situation, telling Lekjaa: 'Do not offer to host the big final game in Morocco while we still have not discussed the matter with our allies, Spain and Portugal. There should be some respect, brothers. Stop using electoral promises to pull the rug out from under us. These are huge matters. Deciding where the final will be held is a major issue.'
FIFA has yet to make a formal announcement on the matter, stating simply that 'a decision will be made in due course.' While the North African nation is pushing hard to bring the final to Africa for the first time since South Africa hosted the tournament in 2010, Spanish football authorities remain equally confident that the showpiece match will take place on their soil.
Spain remains confident of hosting
Rafael Louzan, the president of the Spanish football federation (RFEF), has been vocal about his belief that Spain is the natural choice for the final. 'Even though no decision has been taken, I believe Spain is the place because it cannot be any other way,' Louzan told Cadena SER radio. 'As you know, we are currently world champions. I believe Spain's organisational capacity for major events is beyond question and that is why reality dictates that the grand final cannot and must not be held anywhere other than in Spain.'
The Spanish claim is bolstered by the recent success of their men's national team, who defeated Argentina to secure their second World Cup title this past summer. With world-class infrastructure already in place, including the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and the ongoing expansion of Barcelona's Spotify Camp Nou, the RFEF feels they have the upper hand in negotiations despite the ambitious stadium projects currently underway in Morocco.
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The battle of the mega-stadiums
In a bid to secure the final, Morocco is currently constructing a massive 115,000-seat stadium, which, upon completion, would become the largest football-specific venue in the world. This ambitious project is intended to rival the legendary grounds of Spain.
The timeline for a final decision remains flexible, as evidenced by the 2026 World Cup planning where New Jersey was not confirmed as the final host until early 2024. For now, the Moroccan government appears keen to manage expectations and maintain good relations with Spain and Portugal.
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