Aston Villa & England star Morgan Rogers hit with cheating allegations from Love Island star ex Leah Taylor
Social media storm hits Villa forward
Rogers' love life has been thrust into the spotlight following sensational claims made by his former girlfriend, Taylor. The 23-year-old, who has become a focal point of Unai Emery’s tactical setup at Villa Park, reportedly ended his short-lived relationship with the reality TV star in January.
While the pair initially kept their romance away from the public eye, Taylor has now opted to share her side of the story. The timing is particularly sensitive for the attacker, whose meteoric rise from Middlesbrough to the England national team has made him one of the most talked-about talents in the Premier League.
Podcast appearance breaks the silence
Speaking on the Private Story podcast with host Ami Charlize, Taylor reflected on the early days of their courtship. Charlize noted the rumours surrounding the pair, asking: "Do you want to tell everyone what's going on?" Taylor admitted she was initially hesitant about the relationship due to various factors, explaining that a shared holiday served as a significant turning point for the couple.
"We ended up going on holiday and I feel like that changed everything," Taylor said. "And then after that, we actually got into a relationship. It was all going great, I thought. And then, yeah, I found out he cheated on me. I was like, 'Wow'. So, that was that, which wasn't great."
The 30-year-old influencer emphasised that her decision to end the relationship was immediate, citing a lack of trust. She told the podcast: "If someone did that to me, even if I have so much love for you, I can't look at you the same. I can't trust someone like that. Honestly, that situation was just a little bit crazy."
Rising star faces off-field distraction
The allegations come at a pivotal moment in Rogers' career as he cements his place among England's elite. Despite the nature of the split, Taylor insisted she holds no malice toward the footballer. "My biggest thing is not carrying any hate for them. I hate what they did, but at the end of the day it's nothing but love," she added.
Rogers has yet to comment on the claims, focusing instead on his responsibilities for club and country. The forward has been instrumental in Villa's quest for a top-four finish, offering a unique blend of power and technical elegance that has caught the attention of England manager Thomas Tuchel ahead of the World Cup.
Focus on performance on the pitch
Aston Villa currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, level on points with third-placed Manchester United. Rogers, who has scored ten goals and provided seven assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, will again be a key player when the Villans take on Lille in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie next week, before facing a crucial match against the Red Devils.
