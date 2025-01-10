'More humble and silent' - How Kylian Mbappe has turned Real Madrid life around after horror start in Spain off back of PSG move

GettyMitchell Fretton'More humble and silent' - How Kylian Mbappe has turned Real Madrid life around after horror start in Spain off back of PSG moveK. MbappeReal MadridLaLigaA French legend believes Kylian Mbappe can silence his haters after turning his life around at Real Madrid. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMbappe struggled to settle at Real MadridHas picked form up in recent weeksBacked to prove doubted wrong by French iconFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱